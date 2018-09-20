Campbell community tailgate Friday is canceled
CAMPBELL — The third annual community tailgate scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Memorial High School parking lot has been postponed due to the anticipated inclement weather.
With the anticipation of thunderstorms and potential high winds in the area, it was determined that postponing the tailgate was the safest option. The event will be rescheduled.
