Bazetta Fire Department gets $103K fed grant
BAZETTA — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, will present the Bazetta Fire Department with a $103,894 federal grant at 10 a.m. Friday at the fire station, 3000 Warren Meadville Road. The money will go toward operations and safety for the department.
