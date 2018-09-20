Bazetta Fire Department gets $103K fed grant


September 20, 2018 at 5:17p.m.

BAZETTA — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, will present the Bazetta Fire Department with a $103,894 federal grant at 10 a.m. Friday at the fire station, 3000 Warren Meadville Road. The money will go toward operations and safety for the department.

