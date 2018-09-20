Angry woman damages property at Boardman business


September 20, 2018 at 1:23p.m.

BOARDMAN — A woman broke a vase after demanding a refund at Queen Nails in the Southern Park Mall on Wednesday afternoon, a store employee told police.

When the employee told the suspect he could not process a refund without a receipt, the suspect swung at a vase on the front desk, causing it to shatter.

The employee described the suspect as a small black woman about 21 years old. He provided police with a picture of the suspect’s car and license plate.

