After second chance fails, man heads to jail


September 20, 2018 at 9:56a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Judge Maureen A. Sweeney gave Joseph Zaku a second chance in April, but he wasn’t so lucky this time.

The judge imposed a three-year prison sentence after Zaku failed a drug test and failed to report for three consecutive weekends in the Mahoning County jail.

Prosecutors said both burglary charges to which Zaku, 20, of Argyle Avenue, pleaded in April were reduced and that he used a firearm to take advantage of an autistic victim.

Atty. Rhys Cartwright-Jones, who represented Zaku, said his client fell into a state of despondency and self-medicated with marijuana.

