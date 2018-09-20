2 face drugs charges after Boardman traffic stop

BOARDMAN — Township police discovered suspected marijuana and a crack pipe while conducting a stop on a suspicious vehicle Wednesday night at Town and Country Motel, according to police reports.

Stephany Rodgers, 27, of Youngstown, was issued a misdemeanor citation for marijuana possession. Herman Taylor, 66, of Nashville, N.C., was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia

Police searched the car and found two marijuana cigarettes and a plastic bag containing a glass crack pipe and residue.

Rodgers is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, and Taylor is scheduled to appear in court tonight.