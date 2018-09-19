Youngstown, ODOT partner to clean up brush from Himroad Avenue Expressway
YOUNGSTOWN — The city street department is partnering with the Ohio Department of Transportation to remove brush from the Himrod Avenue Expressway Friday through Sunday from Interstate 680 to South Avenue.
That section of the expressway will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on those days. Detours will be posted.
Also, the expressway’s on and off ramps from the Madison Avenue Expressway will have partial lane closures during this time.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 8, 2017 9:17 a.m.
ODOT begins ditch cleaning in Lowellville on Monday
- August 26, 2016 11:08 a.m.
City begins cleanup work on Madison Avenue Expressway
- December 14, 2016 11:01 a.m.
Accident on Madison Avenue Expressway
- June 6, 2018 5:54 a.m.
Man struck, killed along road in Youngstown
- August 21, 2016 12:01 a.m.
16.43-mile I-680 took 16 years to complete
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.