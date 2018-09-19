Youngstown, ODOT partner to clean up brush from Himroad Avenue Expressway


September 19, 2018 at 1:26p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The city street department is partnering with the Ohio Department of Transportation to remove brush from the Himrod Avenue Expressway Friday through Sunday from Interstate 680 to South Avenue.

That section of the expressway will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on those days. Detours will be posted.

Also, the expressway’s on and off ramps from the Madison Avenue Expressway will have partial lane closures during this time.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$338990


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000