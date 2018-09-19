Youngstown, ODOT partner to clean up brush from Himroad Avenue Expressway

YOUNGSTOWN — The city street department is partnering with the Ohio Department of Transportation to remove brush from the Himrod Avenue Expressway Friday through Sunday from Interstate 680 to South Avenue.

That section of the expressway will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on those days. Detours will be posted.

Also, the expressway’s on and off ramps from the Madison Avenue Expressway will have partial lane closures during this time.