Youngstown arrest brothers, one with a gun, this afternoon


September 19, 2018 at 2:34p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested brothers and took a gun from one of them early this afternoon on the South Side.

Police said the two men, one of whom was shot a week ago, went to a home on Parkview Avenue about 1:10 p.m. seeking revenge and waved a gun around before leaving.

They were tracked to an address on Market Street, where they were arrested and the gun confiscated.

Their names will be released when they are officially booked into the Mahoning County jail.

