Vigil for man killed this year is at 4 p.m. on East Side
YOUNGSTOWN — Family members of a man who was killed June 20 in an East Side housing project are being joined today by police at a vigil for the victim.
Detectives are seeking Lorice Moore, 22, for questioning in the death of Brandon Wylie, 30, who was shot and killed just after midnight June 20 in the Plazaview Court housing project.
The family is having the vigil in hopes that people may see it and provide police with information on Wylie’s murder.
