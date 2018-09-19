VentiSei to have grand opening

new castle, pa.

A grand-opening celebration will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the new VentiSei Winery at 1409 Wilson Ave.

“Opening VentiSei Winery has been my dream for as long as I can remember. My goal is to make high-quality, blended wine accessible and comfortable so that our customers can focus on what makes it great in the first place – and that’s enjoying it with friends and family,” said founder/CEO Denny Flora.

The winery will feature seven wine varieties.

For every bottle sold, the winery will donate $1 to Lawrence County Empty Bowls. Visit ventiseiwinery.com for information.

Bank donates to Celebrate Poland

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings recently donated $2,500 to Celebrate Poland.

The funds will help sponsor the 2018 Celebrate Poland event in June.

Dominion seeks grant applications

YOUNGSTOWN

Dominion Energy invites nonprofit organizations to apply for grants of up to $25,000 to meet critical community needs.

For the fourth-consecutive year, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has pledged $1 million to help meet food, housing, medicine and medical service needs.

Last year, 39 Ohio organizations shared $175,000 in grants, part of an overall $1 million awarded to 160 nonprofits in 11 states.

For information, visit dominionenergy.com/communityneedsgrants. Applications are due by Oct. 5.

Good Morning, Canfield event set for Oct. 5

CANFIELD

The Youngstown/ Warren Regional Chamber announced it will host its Good Morning, Canfield event from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center on North Palmyra Road.

The cost to attend is $20 for chamber members and $30 for nonmembers.

The annual program will feature updates on Canfield and events from city Mayor Richard Duffett, township Trustee Marie Cartwright, schools Superintendent Alex Geordan and others.

AT&T offers assistance for hurricane victims

YOUNGSTOWN

Through Sept. 25, AT&T is automatically issuing credits and waiving additional charges to provide unlimited talk, text and data access for wireless and prepaid customers in areas affected by Hurricane Florence.

For a list of ZIP codes where this offer applies, visit https://about.att.com/content/dam/sitesdocs/CQ_temp/Zip%20Codes%20Florence.pdf.

Other AT&T customers can donate $10 to Red Cross to help people affected by the hurricane by texting FLORENCE to 90999. Donations will appear on your wireless bill or be deducted from your prepaid balance.

