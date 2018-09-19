Surplus food
Surplus food
New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St., Youngstown, various commodities, 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday. Recipients must bring containers and identification.
Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 19, 2016 midnight
Surplus food
- November 16, 2016 midnight
Surplus food
- April 19, 2017 midnight
Surplus food
- June 14, 2017 midnight
Surplus food
- July 19, 2017 midnight
Surplus food
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.