September 19, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Surplus food

New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St., Youngstown, various commodities, 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday. Recipients must bring containers and identification.

Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.

