Firefighter charged in rape of Struthers woman
STRUTHERS
Police are investigating after a Springfield Township firefighter was charged in the rape of a woman in Struthers, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner 21 WFMJ-TV is reporting.
Police said Brian Swansiger, 21, is accused in the rape of a 19-year-old woman at her home Sept. 4.
The victim told police she knew Swansiger from high school and matched with him on a dating app. She eventually invited Swansiger over to her house to watch a movie, according to the police report.
Police said when Swansiger came over her house, he wanted to perform sexual acts on her, but she resisted, the victim told police. Swansiger persisted and pulled down her pants. He then assaulted her, sat on her bed for a few minutes and left the house, according to the police report.
She then went to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, where staff called police about a possible rape, according to police.
A warrant was issued for Swansiger and he was arrested Friday on a rape charge. He was released from the Mahoning County jail after posting bond.
Swansiger’s next court hearing is scheduled for next week.
