Statehouse announces plans for new Ohio Constitution exhibit

September 19, 2018 at 10:29a.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state is announcing plans for a new exhibit showcasing some of Ohio's earliest constitutions.

The exhibit to be housed in the Ohio Statehouse Museum will display the original 1802 and 1851 Ohio constitutions. It will also include educational interactives explaining how the documents have changed over time.

An announcement was planned Wednesday at the Statehouse by the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board and the Capitol Square Foundation, in partnership with the Ohio History Connection.

The state says the exhibit will be the first in the United States with a state's original constitution on permanent public display in a state capitol.

