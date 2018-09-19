State Issue 1 debated on Vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN — Proponents and opponents of state Issue 1 spent about 90 minutes today on Vindy.com debating the proposed constitutional amendment that seeks to reduce criminal penalties for nonviolent drug offenders.

The opponents at the debate were Ohio Supreme Court Justice Maureen O’Connor and Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge John Durkin.

The proponents were Shakyra Diaz, managing director of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, and Stephen JohnsonGrove, deputy director for policy at the Ohio Justice & Policy Center.

The proponents said the current criminal justice system unfairly punishes low-level, nonviolent criminals and this issue would rectify that as well as put money saved on incarcerating them into drug treatment and helping crime victims.

Opponents strongly disagreed saying possession or use of deadly drugs such as fentanyl and heroin would result in probation and undermines treatment for addiction.

Chief Justice O’Connor said passage of Issue 1 would give Ohio the “most lax drug possession laws in the country.”

JohnsonGrove said that is “false” as there are 11 other states with similar drug laws.

For those who missed the debate, it will remain on Vindy.com to view at your convenience.