Some Southern Park Mall businesses lose power, close early
BOARDMAN — Several stores in the Southern Park Mall in Boardman lost power at about 7 p.m. and closed their places of business.
Others, such as Dillards and J.C. Penney’s, were said to remain open until the normal closing hour for mall stores of 9 p.m.
Among those without power was Macy’s.
It was not immediately known which caused the power loss. Ohio Edison reported 40 customers in Mahoning County were without power at 8:45 p.m.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 30, 2017 5:46 p.m.
UPDATE: Power outages continue from Sunday afternoon windstorm
- January 4, 2018 2:45 p.m.
Local Macy's stores not on 2018 closure list
- November 1, 2016 12:05 a.m.
Fans get early shot at Indians merchandise
- April 7, 2018 midnight
Mall owner says it will redevelop Sears location
- November 6, 2017 12:10 a.m.
High winds brought down trees cutting power to 10,000 in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.