Some Southern Park Mall businesses lose power, close early


September 19, 2018 at 8:45p.m.

BOARDMAN — Several stores in the Southern Park Mall in Boardman lost power at about 7 p.m. and closed their places of business.

Others, such as Dillards and J.C. Penney’s, were said to remain open until the normal closing hour for mall stores of 9 p.m.

Among those without power was Macy’s.

It was not immediately known which caused the power loss. Ohio Edison reported 40 customers in Mahoning County were without power at 8:45 p.m.

