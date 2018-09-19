'Sesame Street' wants to clarify: Bert and Ernie aren't gay
NEW YORK (AP) — The producers of "Sesame Street" want you to know that Bert and Ernie are not, in fact, gay.
Sesame Workshop tweeted Tuesday the characters have many human traits but "remain puppets, and do not have a sexual orientation."
The workshop did not answer questions about why some puppets have been given girlfriends.
In a second tweet, the workshop says, "Sesame Street has always stood for inclusion and acceptance."
The tweets came in response to an interview published Sunday by Queerty with Mark Saltzman, a "Sesame Street" writer. He says when he was writing scenes with Bert and Ernie, he "always felt that without a huge agenda" they were lovers.
Frank Oz, who created the Bert character, also weighed in. He tweeted he and Muppets creator Jim Henson "never created them to be gay."
More like this from vindy.com
- March 18, 2018 midnight
New film reveals Miss Piggy’s backstory MORE MUPPET SECRETS
- July 20, 2018 midnight
Children rock out at the Canfield library
- July 13, 2018 midnight
Madcap Puppets perform Rumpelstiltskin at library
- February 16, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Stop-motion animator Nick Parks returns with ‘Early Man’ Going CAVEMAN
- June 4, 2017 midnight
SeaWorld, Sesame Workshop to build new theme park
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.