Poland man arrested for ethnic slurs
POLAND — Township police arrested a man for ethnic intimidation last week.
Scott Volovar, 41, of Poland is accused of shouting racist slurs at his neighbor on Center Road last week, according to police.
The victim told police that Volovar shouted anti-black slurs at him and played portions of the movie, "Roots." The victim also told police he heard Volovar say “the Klu Klux Klan has risen.”
Police noted that Volovar appeared intoxicated when they arrived Friday and smelled of alcohol. He was arrested and charged with ethnic intimidation.
After Monday's arraignment, he was released on band.
