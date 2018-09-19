Pa. state trooper suspended in alleged assault on trooper fiance
CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police have suspended a trooper charged with assaulting her fiance, who is also a state trooper.
State police say Rhiannon Trate, 26, was suspended without pay after her arrest Sept. 13.
WPMT-TV reports police responded to the Carlisle home Trate shares with her fiance and found the man standing outside with injuries to his face and hands. The man told authorities the two were arguing and the fight had gotten “out of control.”
Trate works for the Chambersburg barracks, and her fiance works for the Carlisle barracks.
Trate’s attorney tells WHTM-TV he and the Cumberland County district attorney’s office are working toward resolving the matter.
