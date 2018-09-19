New aluminum casting facility is coming to Hubbard
HUBBARD — A new aluminum casting facility is coming to the Ellwood Engineered Castings site in Hubbard.
Ellwood Group Inc. is investing more than $60 million for the new 70,000-square-foot Ellwood Aluminum manufacturing facility, equipping it with the latest advanced technology in aluminum melting and casting.
Ellwood Aluminum will employ about 30 permanent, full time personnel and will produce a projected 150 million pounds of large round billet and slabs.
The Trumbull County Commissioners finalized a 60 percent, 10-year enterprise zone this morning for the new facility.
“We are excited to grow our presence in the Mahoning Valley and bring new jobs and opportunities to the region,” said Ben Huffman, chief operating officer of Ellwood.
