Local displaced workers invited to benefits presentation

Staff report

WARREN

Some displaced Mahoning Valley workers are eligible to enroll in a federal program that would assist with their health-care costs.

Representatives of Cone Retiree Healthcare Group will be at the United Auto Workers Local 1112 hall at 11 a.m. today to present information about the Health Coverage Tax Credit, which pays 72.5 percent of qualified health-insurance premiums for eligible individuals and their families.

Mayor Doug Franklin and Dave Green, UAW Local 1112 president, on Tuesday encouraged local residents, regardless of whether they are union members, to stop by and get information about the program.

It is open to individuals who are laid off from Trade Adjustment Assistance-certified companies and who are TAA-certified themselves.

Workers affected by layoffs at the General Motors Lordstown plant could be eligible to take advantage of the program.

“With the large amount of displaced workers who are TAA-eligible from not only GM, but our suppliers ... I wanted to make sure they had an opportunity to hear the presentation and understand it,” Green said.

Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. payees between age 55 and 65 and their dependents also are eligible.

For information about the program, visit irs.gov/hctc.

The UAW hall is located at 11471 Reuther Drive. If you are not able to attend the presentation, information will be available at the hall.