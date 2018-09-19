Kent State grad: Gun rally will be open-carry walk

KENT

A Kent State University graduate who has caused a stir in her defense of gun rights says a planned open-carry rally on the school’s campus is off because of security costs.

Kaitlin Bennett says she’s instead organizing an open-carry walk later this month.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports Bennett said Monday the rally sponsored by the student group Liberty Hangout was canceled after the university required $14,000 for security and other costs. The school said last week that Liberty Hangout could have a gun-rights rally Sept. 29 but people wouldn’t be allowed to carry guns.

Bennett drew attention in May when she posted photos of herself on Kent State’s campus with a rifle slung over her shoulder and the words “Come and take it” on her mortar board.

LA moves toward banning sale of fur

LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles, one of the world’s major fashion centers and long a symbol of glitz and glamour, is taking steps to ban the sale of new fur products, a move that would make it the largest city in the U.S. to do so.

A proposal to ban the sale of fur products advanced in the city council Tuesday. The council voted unanimously to direct the city attorney to draft an ordinance that will prohibit the manufacture and sale of new fur products. The ordinance must be presented to the council at a future date for final approval.

The vote also directed the city attorney to report back to the council on several issues, including how fur apparel is used by religious organizations, and possible exemptions, as well as potential conflicts with federal and state laws relating to sale of fur products derived from legally trapped animals.

A ban would take effect two years after final approval of the ordinance.

Moon says Kim has agreed to dismantle a missile test site

PYONGYANG, North Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has agreed to permanently dismantle a missile engine test site and a launch pad in the presence of international experts in what he described as a specific step toward denuclearization.

Moon also said today that the North agreed to take further steps such as permanently dismantling its main Nyongbyon nuclear complex if the United States takes corresponding measures.

Moon and Kim spoke at a news conference after signing a joint statement after their second day of summit talks in Pyongyang.

1st private moon flight passenger plans his guest list

los angeles

After announcing that he’ll take the first commercial rocket trip around the moon, Yusaku Maezawa said he wants company for the weeklong journey.

The Japanese billionaire said he plans to invite six to eight artists, architects, designers and other creative people to join him on board the SpaceX rocket “to inspire the dreamer in all of us.”

The Big Falcon Rocket is scheduled to make the trip in 2023, SpaceX founder Elon Musk announced at an event Monday at its headquarters near Los Angeles.

Maezawa, 42, said he wants his guests for the lunar orbit “to see the moon up close, and the Earth in full view, and create work to reflect their experience.”

Musk said the entrepreneur, founder of Japan’s largest retail website and one the country’s richest people, will pay “a lot of money” for the trip, but declined to disclose the exact amount.

Associated Press