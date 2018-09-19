Hubbard schools, city police support school resource officer
HUBBARD — The Hubbard School District is partnering with the city to secure the district's first full-time resource officer.
Candidates will be interviewed over the next couple weeks and the selected officer is expected to start mid-October.
''Not only will this person be responsible for the safety and security of our students, the school resource officer will also serve as a positive role model,” said schools Superintendent Raymond Soloman.
