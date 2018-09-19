Domestic-violence case

BOARDMAN

Police arrested a man with a domestic-violence warrant Tuesday morning on Prestwick Drive.

Donald Tucker, 50, of Boardman, barricaded himself in the apartment he shares with his girlfriend when police arrived.

According to the victim, Tucker stood in front of the apartment door preventing her and her toddler from opening the door for the officers.

He eventually surrendered to police and was arrested on charges of domestic violence, obstructing official business, inducing panic, resisting arrest and kidnapping.

His domestic-violence warrant is from June 29, when he was accused of grabbing his pregnant girlfriend’s hair and dragging her while driving.

Crash kills Poland man

BROOKFIELD

A Poland man was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a flat-bed truck and a pickup truck that occurred about 3:04 p.m. Tuesday on state Route 7 south of Cherry Street in Brookfield Township.

Thomas Stefek Jr., 48, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was southbound on Route 7 when he went left of center and struck the left side of the pickup driven by Lawrence Gerdy, 79, of Hermitage, Pa. Stefek continued on and hit a utility pole, reported Lt. Brian M. Vail of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash. Gerdy was not injured.

The roadway was shut down for some time while debris from the crash was cleaned up. Personnel of the Brookfield Police and Fire Departments and Ohio Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control. The crash remains under investigation, Vail said.

Robbery reported

Boardman

A woman reported early Sunday that her son and his friend had been robbed at gunpoint, according to police reports.

The boys were trying to sell a vape cartridge at Calvary Baptist Church.

The victims told police the three male suspects were wearing masks. They emerged from the woods and held guns to the victims’ heads and stole an iPhone 8, a pair of headphones, a leather wallet with $23 inside and a pair of sunglasses.

Police were able to locate the stolen items at the church and entered them into evidence. The victims described one of the suspects as a white male with blond hair and a beard, about 20-25 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and skinny.

Dog feces thrown at costumed employee

BOARDMAN

The owner of Harbor Pet Center called police Monday evening after a bag of dog feces was thrown at an employee, according to police reports.

The owner told police the victim stood at the intersection of Boardman-Canfield Road (U.S. Route 224) and Market Street dressed in the company’s dog costume Saturday afternoon when a white male driver threw a bag at him from his car.

The victim was not hit. He recognized the driver as a former employee of Harbor Pet Center. The store owner wanted to document the incident and is concerned for the safety of other employees who dress in the costume.

Candidates forum

YOUNGSTOWN

The 7th Ward Citizens Coalition is hosting a candidates forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Faith Community Covenant Church, 1919 E. Midlothian Blvd.

Invited to speak are candidates for the 13th Congressional District, the 7th District Court of Appeals, the 33rd Ohio Senate District, the 58th Ohio House District, Mahoning County Common Pleas Court judge, county commissioner and county auditor.

Traffic stops lead to drug charges for 2

YOUNGSTOWN

Police arrested two men on felony drug charges in separate traffic stops.

Jerrell Shorter, 21, of Willis Avenue, was arrested Monday on charges of possession of heroin and possession of marijuana after he was pulled over about 8:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of Idlewood Avenue on the South Side.

Reports said police found seven bags of suspected heroin in his pants while he was being searched.

Ronald Jennings, 53, of Cascade Avenue, was arrested on a charge of possession of cocaine after he was pulled over about 3:50 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Cohasset Drive on the South Side for an improper turn.

He appeared nervous but gave police consent to search his car, where they found suspected powdered cocaine in a pill bottle underneath a seat, reports said.

Both men were booked into the Mahoning County jail.

They are expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.