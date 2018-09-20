Dennis Griffing sentenced to 3 years' probation, loses city job

WARREN

Dennis Griffing, a city operations department laborer, pleaded no contest to petty theft of a lawn mower from the city, was found guilty and sentenced to three years’ probation.

Judge Thomas Gysegem of Warren Municipal Court on Wednesday also ordered Griffing to pay a $100 fine and court costs on the first-degree misdemeanor. His 180-day jail sentence is suspended, but it can be reimposed if Griffing fails to meet the requirements of his probation.

Later Wednesday, Griffing learned it was his last day on the job.

Griffing, 57, of King’s Drive, signed a settlement agreement with the city July 18 that called for termination if he was convicted of the theft.

The charge was filed after city officials determined Griffing took home a lawn mower April 6 from the operations department on Main Avenue Southwest, where Griffing had worked nearly 30 years.

Griffing’s plea avoided a trial that was to begin Wednesday.

