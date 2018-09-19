Cubbison workers remain on picket line

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Thirty-three Cubbison Co. workers continued their labor strike for a second day Tuesday.

Union representatives said Cubbison operators involved a “union-buster” attorney in its contract negotiations and are pushing workers toward a nonunion shop. The union contract expired in December.

“The reason we’re out on strike is the unfair labor practices,” said Israel Castro, president of Teamsters District Council 3, as he and nine others walking the picket line stood in front of a supply truck driver entering the Cubbison lot and asked them not to break the picket line.

The driver backed out and later drove away, despite company security guards who urged him to park in the lot.

“We’re willing to go back to the table to negotiate a contract ... but we’re not willing to let the company continue to violate the law,” Castro said.

Cubbison Co. has five open National Labor Relations Board cases, according to the board’s website, NLRB.gov. The most recent case was filed Sept. 10 and alleges the company refuses to bargain or is bargaining in bad faith and has made coercive statements or actions, such as threats or promises of benefits, or surveillance.

United Steelworkers union members working at Roemer Industries in Masury also struck two weeks ago for similar reasons. Like Roemer Industries, Cubbison Co. also produces graphic prints on metallic nameplates.

Cubbison Co. operators declined to comment on the strike.