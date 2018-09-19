City firefighters busy battling 3 blazes overnight
YOUNGSTOWN — City firefighters early today battle three fires within an hour.
Crews were first called about 12:15 a.m to a vacant house on Salt Springs Road then 10 minutes later they were called to a home on Midland Avenue. Shortly after that they were called to a home on Parkview Avenue.
No one was injured. The causes are under investigation.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 14, 2018 9:22 a.m.
City firefighters battle Cameron Avenue house blaze
- September 5, 2017 10:39 a.m.
Youngstown firefighters kept busy battling blazes
- July 5, 2018 1:38 p.m.
Youngstown firefighters kept busy battling three blazes
- April 20, 2017 3:16 p.m.
2 Youngstown firefighters slightly injured battling South Side blaze
- September 6, 2017 midnight
City firefighters battle 4 weekend blazes
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.