City firefighters busy battling 3 blazes overnight


September 19, 2018 at 9:46a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — City firefighters early today battle three fires within an hour.

Crews were first called about 12:15 a.m to a vacant house on Salt Springs Road then 10 minutes later they were called to a home on Midland Avenue. Shortly after that they were called to a home on Parkview Avenue.

No one was injured. The causes are under investigation.

