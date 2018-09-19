Liberty man allegedly violated protection order, beat victim

Staff report

LIBERTY

Bond was set at $50,000 at Girard Municipal Court for a Liberty man after police accused him of beating the mother of his 1-year-old child on Holly Drive and then fleeing with the child Sunday evening, according to a police report.

The victim had a protection order against Michael Gibson, 22, for a previous domestic-violence incident, but she said she woke up in her apartment and realized Gibson was there, the report said.

The victim and Gibson began talking, and the victim stated she only wanted to be friends until Gibson gets help with his anger issues, the report said.

As the conversation began to escalate, Gibson said he was leaving with the baby, and the victim refused to let him take the child. Gibson snatched a cellphone from her hand when she tried to call a friend, the report said.

The victim’s brother came home at this point and witnessed the argument. He noticed there was blood on his sister’s arm from a scratch. After the brother left the apartment, Gibson began walking out, and when the victim demanded her phone back, Gibson started choking her while she was holding the baby, the report said.

Officers reported there was redness around the victim’s throat.

Austintown and Youngstown police assisted Liberty with the search for Gibson and the baby, and located him on North Evanston Street on Youngstown’s West Side. The baby was safe, the report said.

Gibson is charged with violating a protection order, kidnapping and domestic violence. He is in the Trumbull County jail.