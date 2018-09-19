Boardman residents say man tried to lure them into woods

BOARDMAN — A Brainard Drive resident told police that a man tried to lure her daughter into the woods near her home Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The victim, 10, was walking her dog when an older white man yelled, “Hey you, come here,” multiple times at her, according to police reports.

The victim’s neighbor, 10, also told police that a man who matched the suspect’s description yelled, “Hey, come here, come!” at her while she was playing outside Sunday night.

Police advised them to call 911 if another incident occurs.