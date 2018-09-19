Authorities: Man dies in accident at Ohio auto service workplace


September 19, 2018 at 1:15p.m.

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man has been killed in an accident at his automotive service workplace in Ohio.

Richland County coroner’s investigator Tom Stortz says Charles Thompson died at the scene Tuesday afternoon at a Monro Muffler Brake & Service in Mansfield. The Mansfield News Journal reports Stortz said the 31-year-old Mansfield man was “pinned” in what is being called an accidental death. No other details were immediately released.

Monro Muffler Brake & Service said in statement it is cooperating with authorities to determine the cause and has also begun an internal review.

City police and fire officials responded to the site along with the coroner’s office.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$338990


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000