Aurora parishioners petition for quicker abuse details

YOUNGSTOWN — More than 500 Catholic church parishioners in Aurora are asking the Youngstown Catholic diocese to hasten its inquiry into credible abuse allegations against area clergy and establish more community oversight measures.

Bill Cushwa, a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Aurora, hand-delivered a petition letter to the diocese offices just after noon today.

The letter voices dissatisfaction with the diocese's recent pledge to publish the names of all diocesan clergy who are facing substantiated allegations of abuse within "the coming months" and calls for a reform of internal training and oversight — which would also include input from church laypeople -- the creation of a victim's assistance fund.

The petition was signed by more than 500 of the church's 700 parishioners this past weekend, Cushwa said.

Cushwa said there are several things the diocese could be doing now to assuage the concerns of Youngstown diocese parishioners, many of whom he feels are losing faith in the face of new, widespread reports of sex abuse in Pennsylvania churches.

