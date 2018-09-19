Arraigned in rape case

CORTLAND

William J. Bowdish, 37, who listed addresses in Youngstown and Bristolville, was arraigned Monday on one count of rape, accused of sexually assaulting a female years ago when she was a juvenile, according to County 911 records.

A not-guilty plea was entered in Central District Court, and bond was set at $100,000. Bowdish is ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

The offense is alleged to have occurred on North Park Avenue in Bristolville. The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office investigated after receiving a phone call a week ago regarding the allegation.

Bowdish was booked into the county jail Saturday on the charge.

YPD gets grant

YOUNGSTOWN

The city police department has received a traffic grant of about $39,000 from the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Ohio Traffic Safety Office for fiscal year 2019. The funds come to the state from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The money will be used to focus on youth driver safety, motorcycle safety, impaired driving and seat-belt use, said police Chief Robin Lees.

Tailgate in Campbell

CAMPBELL

Campbell Memorial High School will host its third annual Community Tailgate from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the school’s parking lot. The tailgate will feature a bounce house, football toss, face painting, basketball challenges, selfie booth, cornhole and free refreshments. Youngstown State University and area businesses also will be on hand to provide college and career information.

