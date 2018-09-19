Agenda Thursday
Girard Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., special meeting, city hall, mayor’s office conference room, 100 W. Main St.
Jackson-Milton school board, 6:30 p.m., high school, 13910 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.
Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.
Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners’ hearing room, Mahoning County Courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.
Mahoning County Educational Service Center Governing Board, 4:30 p.m., MCESC, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.
Newton Falls school board, 6 p.m., board room, junior high school, 907 Milton Blvd., Newton Falls.
Niles school board, 5:30 p.m., Niles McKinley High School, 616 Dragon Drive, Niles.
Warren school board, 3:15 p.m., athletic council, athletic director’s conference room, Warren G. Harding High School, 860 Elm Road NE.
WDB Executive Committee, noon, OhioMeansJobs Center, 141 Boardman-Canfield Road.
West Branch school board, 6 p.m., work session, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, West Branch High School media room, 14277 Main St., Beloit.
Western Reserve Transit Authority Board of Trustees, 9 a.m., committee meeting, WRTA’s board room, 604 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.
