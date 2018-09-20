'02 Struthers grad killed in bus crash


September 19, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

Staff report

STRUTHERS

Sarah Katherine Slovinsky, 34, originally from Struthers, was killed in a bus crash Tuesday in Rayne Township, Pa.

Slovinsky was a 2002 graduate of Struthers High School and played on the basketball team.

The Indiana Gazette reported Slovinsky – who was driving the school bus in an eastbound lane – was killed when a westbound driver in a pickup truck struck a vehicle attempting to turn left, after which it crossed the median and struck Slovinsky’s bus head-on.

Slovinsky died shortly after the accident. She was alone on the bus, according to the newspaper report.

Read more about her in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$338990


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000