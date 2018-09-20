'02 Struthers grad killed in bus crash

Staff report

STRUTHERS

Sarah Katherine Slovinsky, 34, originally from Struthers, was killed in a bus crash Tuesday in Rayne Township, Pa.

Slovinsky was a 2002 graduate of Struthers High School and played on the basketball team.

The Indiana Gazette reported Slovinsky – who was driving the school bus in an eastbound lane – was killed when a westbound driver in a pickup truck struck a vehicle attempting to turn left, after which it crossed the median and struck Slovinsky’s bus head-on.

Slovinsky died shortly after the accident. She was alone on the bus, according to the newspaper report.

