'02 Struthers grad killed in bus crash
Staff report
STRUTHERS
Sarah Katherine Slovinsky, 34, originally from Struthers, was killed in a bus crash Tuesday in Rayne Township, Pa.
Slovinsky was a 2002 graduate of Struthers High School and played on the basketball team.
The Indiana Gazette reported Slovinsky – who was driving the school bus in an eastbound lane – was killed when a westbound driver in a pickup truck struck a vehicle attempting to turn left, after which it crossed the median and struck Slovinsky’s bus head-on.
Slovinsky died shortly after the accident. She was alone on the bus, according to the newspaper report.
