YPD arrests two on drug charges
YOUNGSTOWN — City police Monday arrested two men on felony drug charges in separate traffic stops.
Jerrell Shorter, 21, of Willis Avenue, was arrested on charges of possession of heroin and possession of marijuana after he was pulled over about 8:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of Idlewood Avenue.
Reports said police found seven bags of heroin in his pants while he was being searched.
Ronald Jennings, 53, of Cascade Avenue, was arrested on a charge of possession of cocaine after he was pulled over about 3:50 p.m. in the 500 block of Cohasset Drive for an improper turn.
He appeared nervous but gave police consent to search his car, where they found powder cocaine in a pill bottle underneath a seat, reports said.
Both men were booked into the Mahoning County jail and both are expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.
