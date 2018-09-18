Woman charged

AUSTINTOWN

A Pennsylvania woman is in the Mahoning County jail after township police accused her of attacking and biting her mother and another person.

Kima R. Harris, 21, of Uniontown, Pa., faces a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. Police responded early Saturday morning to a disturbance at her mother’s apartment along Westchester Drive.

Harris had become aggressive toward her mother, police said, throwing punches, biting her inner thigh and throwing rocks at her window. She attempted to throw a rock at her mother but was stopped by another man, whom Harris bit on the arm, police said. She was arraigned Monday in Mahoning County Area Court, where she pleaded not guilty. She was released after posting a $2,500 bond. She is set for a pretrial hearing in October.

Motion denied

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains and chief assistant Prosecutor Linette Stratford may be deposed after visiting Judge H.F. Inderlied Jr. denied a motion that sought to delay depositions.

The motion was filed in ex-assistant prosecutor Martin Desmond’s lawsuit that accuses the pair of defamation, intimidation and retaliation in connection with his firing.

The motion sought to delay depositions until the Ohio Supreme Court decided a case that may affect whether plaintiffs can receive civil damages for violations of a criminal law without a prior criminal conviction, which describes the majority of Desmond’s claims.

