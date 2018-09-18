Woman, 94, killed during home invasion in Cleveland
Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police are searching for a man suspected of killing a 94-year-old woman and injuring her 74-year-old daughter during a home invasion.
Police say Eucebia Garcia died at a hospital after police were called to a home early Monday. Marina Garcia, who family members say received head injuries, was listed in fair condition.
A Cleveland police spokeswoman says the suspect pushed out a window air conditioner to get inside the home where he attacked the women and stole electronics, jewelry and loose change.
Relatives have told WEWS-TV that the mother and daughter were spending the summer in Cleveland and were supposed to return home to Honduras next month.
