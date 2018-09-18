Warren man faces assault charges after pair found bloodied

WARREN — Frank H. White, 53, of North Feederle Avenue Southeast and Milton Street Southeast will be arraigned today on two counts of felonious assault, accused of assaulting a man and a woman early today.

Police, who were called at 4:15 a.m., found a male victim in his bed in an apartment on South Feederle Avenue with a, "gaping" wound to the head.

He said he was in extreme pain and told police he awoke to a man standing over him.

The man then struck him several times with an object, which was later found to be a piece of wood.

The wood was found at an apartment on North Feederle Avenue Southeast, where White was also found.

The male victim was taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment.

He gave police the name of a woman who knows the suspect, helping police locate her and White in the second Trumbull Homes apartment.

Police forced entry into the second apartment after a witness said the woman had also been hit by something, according to reports.

They took White into custody.

The woman, 41, was also found with a severe laceration to the side of her head and was unable to stand up, police said.

She also was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.