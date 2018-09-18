Warren council has several committee meetings Wednesday


September 18, 2018 at 6:11p.m.

WARREN — Councilwoman at-large Helen Rucker, chairwoman of W.D. Packard Music Hall committee, has called a meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the council caucus room, 141 South St. SE; and a meeting of the Health and Welfare committee at 4 p.m., also in the caucus room.

Councilman Eugene Mach, D-7th, council’s Strategic Planning Committee chairman, has called a meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the caucus room.

