Warren council has several committee meetings Wednesday
WARREN — Councilwoman at-large Helen Rucker, chairwoman of W.D. Packard Music Hall committee, has called a meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the council caucus room, 141 South St. SE; and a meeting of the Health and Welfare committee at 4 p.m., also in the caucus room.
Councilman Eugene Mach, D-7th, council’s Strategic Planning Committee chairman, has called a meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the caucus room.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 16, 2017 12:05 p.m.
Warren City Council Finance Committee meets tonight
- March 20, 2018 10:55 a.m.
Warren council committees set Wednesday meetings
- January 17, 2017 12:50 p.m.
Warren council committee meets Wednesday
- November 20, 2017 1:10 p.m.
Warren City Council Finance Committee to meet today
- June 19, 2018 10:30 a.m.
Warren City Council committee meetings are today
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.