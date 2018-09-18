Suppression hearing held in cop shooting case

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

A man charged with shooting at two city police officers earlier this year, and who was wounded when they returned fire, is asking a court to suppress his statements to investigators.

Gerald Wainwright, 25, had a hearing Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Maureen Sweeney. He faces charges of felonious assault on a police officer for allegedly shooting at two city police officers who sought to question him Jan. 27 because he was walking in the middle of the street, wearing a mask and carrying a bag.

Reports said Wainwright fired several shots at officers Brandon Caraway and Tim Edwards. The officers returned fire, striking Wainwright several times, including once in the throat.

Wainwright’s attorney, Michael Kivlighan, is asking Judge Sweeney to suppress statements his client made to detectives after he was already indicted for the crime, saying he did not knowingly waive his rights when he was questioned.

Kivlighan asked Detective Sgt. Ron Rodway how Wainwright could understand his rights if Wainwright told Rodway he had some trouble reading or writing.

Rodway said he read a statement to Wainwright asking if he understood his rights, and Wainwright said yes.

Under questioning from Assistant Prosecutor Michael Yacovone, Rodway said Wainwright never appeared to be confused.

Kivlighan also asked Rodway if Wainwright was taking any pain medication at the time. Rodway said he was, but he did not know what kind of medication.

Judge Sweeney said she wanted to know what kind of medication Wainwright was taking as well, but Kivlighan said he did not know.

Judge Sweeney told the attorneys to supply her with the information of what kind of medication Wainwright was taking, and she also was going to watch a video recording of his interview with police before making her ruling.