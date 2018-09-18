Vindy.com hosts live Issue 1 debate Wednesday with Justice O'Connor, Bertram, others

Ohio Issue 1 is a controversial constitutional amendment on the ballot in November that will come front and center on vindy.com Wednesday morning when The Vindicator hosts proponents and opponents in a live debate, including Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor.

You can watch the debate live as it happens on vindy.com in what is an Ohio exclusive this election season.

Vindicator Editorial Page Editor Bertram deSouza is hosting and organizing the event.

Here is a link to the profiles of Justice O'Connor, Judge Jack Durkin, Stephen JohnsonGrove and Shakyra Diaz.

You can read here his overview of the issue and the Wednesday broadcast.

Last week in The Vindy, we featured two opinion pieces on the issue — one supporting; one opposing.

Dennis Baker worked 28 years in corrections, including at the Ohio State Reformatory. This is his supportive article.

Justice O’Connor is a vocal opponent of the measure. She offers these reasons.

You can watch the debate starting at 10 a.m. on vindy.com. It concludes at 11 a.m.

You can participate with questions for the panel. Use our Vindicator Facebook page and Vindicator Twitter to ask questions. We will forward questions to the panel.