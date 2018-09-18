Trump to visit North Carolina to survey Florence impact


September 18, 2018 at 3:50p.m.

By CATHERINE LUCEY and ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will travel to North Carolina on Wednesday to survey the impact of Hurricane Florence.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Tuesday confirmed Trump's travel plans to North Carolina, which bore the brunt of the powerful storm.

Days after the hurricane rolled through, the region is dealing with massive flooding. In Wilmington, residents lined up by the hundreds for free food, water and tarps while officials opened up to the public two routes that had previously been impassable.

Florence is being blamed for at least 34 deaths in three states.

Remnants of the once-powerful Category 4 hurricane are now a rainy, windy mass of low pressure. The system has speeded up on a path toward the heavily populated Northeast.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$338990


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000