The politics of education

Staff report

CANFIELD

School leaders discussed graduation requirements at a summit Monday at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

Traci Hostetler, Mahoning County Educational Service Center’s superintendent, said there is an importance in taking other aspects into account beyond test scores.

“Many students have talents not necessarily reflected in test scores,” she said.

State Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, said public education is currently less about education and more about politics.

“Changing graduation requirements is nothing more than a political move by the Legislature and removing local control,” he said.

“The emphasis on tests is nothing but an albatross. Being a test-taker is not the be all end all.”

State Rep. Glenn Holmes of McDonald, D-63rd, said he’s frustrated by the various hurdles students have to jump over year after year for the sake of politics.

“When you get a bunch of bureaucrats that decide what’s best for you and your children, you get a bunch of people who don’t understand education,” he said.

“The Legislature should stay out of it.”