POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

Sept. 12

Arrest: Officers answered a call pertaining to a possibly intoxicated motorist near Vial Road before charging Robert W. Emery Sr., 54, of Chadwick Lane, Austintown, with operating a vehicle impaired. Emery refused to submit to a breath test, a report said.

Criminal damaging: Someone used a key to damage a portion of a vehicle’s finish in the 800 block of Compass West Drive. Also, candy and lotion were reportedly placed in its gas tank.

Theft: Stereo equipment and medication were taken from a car in the 3600 block of Darbyshire Drive.

Arrest: LeTisha D. Underwood, 38, of Tibbetts-Wick Road, Girard, surrendered on a felony-theft charge after an official with Rachel’s Restaurant & Catering, 54 Westchester Drive, alleged Underwood had failed to pay a $1,078 bill for catering services last month.

Employee theft: A worker for AutoZone, 5430 Mahoning Ave., was accused of stealing fuel, though no charges had been filed at the time of the report.

Theft: Batteries were reported stolen from four vehicles for sale at Auto Giant, 4120 Mahoning Ave.

Theft: An iPhone was stolen from On Demand Drug Testing, 102 Westchester Drive.

Fraud: A Compass West Drive resident found out someone had opened a DirecTV account without the accuser’s authorization.

Overdose: A person was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a reported drug overdose in the 4400 block of Plumbrook Drive.

Theft: Maria E. Laguer, 28, of Leo Avenue, Austintown, was charged with intentionally neglecting to self-scan about $98 worth of children’s clothing, floor mats and a blanket while in Walmart.

Sept. 13

Recovered property: A set of earbuds was found after having been reported stolen at Austintown Fitch High School on Falcon Drive.

Theft: Robby L. Middleton, 39, of Macon, Ill., was charged with stealing a plastic tote bag from Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave., then using it to conceal more than $700 worth of food, DVDs, clothing and other merchandise from the big-box department store.

Possible theft: Ninety-nine Ohio Lottery tickets were lost or stolen from a BP gas station, 5502 Mahoning Ave.

Theft: Several items were stolen from a vehicle at a Mahoning Avenue big-box store.

Theft: A man reportedly stole a set of headphones from Walmart.

Sept. 14

Drugs: After pulling her over on Mahoning Avenue, police wrote a summons charging Jasmin R. Maddox, who listed Youngstown addresses on Rush Boulevard and East Lucius Avenue, with having a bag of suspected marijuana in her vehicle. Maddox, 33, also was wanted on a Boardman Area Court warrant.

Theft: A wallet was taken from a car at a Victoria Road business.

Overdose: A person was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a possible drug overdose in the 3800 block of Tippecanoe Road.

Theft: Someone in the 3600 block of Lynn Haven Road rummaged through a vehicle and removed various items.

Sept. 15

Arrest: Police responded to a car crash in the 400 block of South Canfield-Niles Road before charging Claudia Harris, 45, of Blackburn Street, Campbell, with operating a vehicle impaired. Harris registered a 0.188 blood-alcohol content, more than double Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report stated.

Domestic violence: Kima R. Harris, 21, of Uniontown, Pa., was charged with the crime after police had responded to a possible fight at an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Westchester Drive, where her mother alleged Harris threw several punches to her face but missed, bit the accuser’s right thigh and grabbed her glasses off her face. Also, a witness alleged having seen Harris strike the victim several times.

Burglary: Police apprehended Dante A. Holloway Sr., 30, who was wanted on a burglary warrant. Holloway, of East Prospect Street, Girard, was accused of breaking into a Compass West Drive apartment last month.

Sept. 16

Arrest: Officers responding to a report of suspicious activity in the 2500 block of South Raccoon Road took into custody Mary N. Campbell, who listed Youngstown addresses on Steel Street and Wakefield Avenue. Campbell, 44, was wanted on a Campbell Municipal Court warrant.

Assault/theft: A man reportedly fled from the scene after a reported assault in the 900 block of Compass West Drive. In addition, a cellphone was stolen.

Criminal damaging: A gate lock was cut at Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Road.

Theft: Two toolboxes were removed from a vehicle at a Mahoning Avenue big-box store.

Sept. 17

Drugs: A traffic stop near Orkney and Burkey roads resulted in summonses charging Tyjuan D. Jones, 18, of Miltonia Avenue, Youngstown, with drug abuse (marijuana) and possessing drug paraphernalia. A police dog led to the discovery of a digital scale and a bag of suspected marijuana, authorities alleged.

CANFIELD

Sept. 11

Arrest: Members of an Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force on Boardman-Canfield Road charged Donald Hamilton of Salineville Road Northeast, Salineville, with OVI. Hamilton, 52, also was cited on a charge of having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Sept. 12

Arrest: A traffic stop on Boardman-Canfield Road resulted in the arrest of Randy Bucci, 46, of Cardigan Street, Niles, who was wanted on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Warren Municipal Court. Also, officers handed a summons to Jonathan Dietrich, 51, of West Boulevard, Boardman, charging him with driving under suspension.

Accident: Police responded to a one-car crash that apparently occurred after a driver’s-side tire had fallen off and struck a front porch in the 100 block of West Main Street. The motorist was not charged, however.

Summons: Authorities on North Broad Street pulled over then issued a summons to Frank J. Pedro Jr., 57, of East Boston Avenue, Youngstown, charging him with driving under suspension.

Sept. 13

Summons: Authorities on U.S. Route 224 issued a summons charging Megan Odell, 26, of Sodom-Hutchings Road Southeast, Vienna, with driving under suspension.