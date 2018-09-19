Part-time Canfield coach on leave pending investigation


September 18, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

CANFIELD — Canfield School District administrators have placed one of the district’s coaches on administrative leave after an unspecified accusation.

Administrators learned of the accusation Sept. 12, according to a release sent today by the district. The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The coach, whose name and school assignment have not been released, is a part-time, limited contract district employee. That person is not allowed contact “with students or the school,” the release states.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$338990