Part-time Canfield coach on leave pending investigation

CANFIELD — Canfield School District administrators have placed one of the district’s coaches on administrative leave after an unspecified accusation.

Administrators learned of the accusation Sept. 12, according to a release sent today by the district. The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The coach, whose name and school assignment have not been released, is a part-time, limited contract district employee. That person is not allowed contact “with students or the school,” the release states.

