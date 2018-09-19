Part-time Canfield coach on leave pending investigation
CANFIELD — Canfield School District administrators have placed one of the district’s coaches on administrative leave after an unspecified accusation.
Administrators learned of the accusation Sept. 12, according to a release sent today by the district. The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
The coach, whose name and school assignment have not been released, is a part-time, limited contract district employee. That person is not allowed contact “with students or the school,” the release states.
