Ohio sending Guard members, equipment, to North Carolina


September 18, 2018 at 12:08p.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich has announced an agreement to send members of the Ohio Army National Guard and equipment to North Carolina to help with recovery from Hurricane Florence flooding.

A convoy was expected to leave Tuesday from the Army Enclave at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus.

The Guard says 12 soldiers with the Columbus-based 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment, will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina, with four Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck tankers with approximately 9,000 gallons of aviation fuel.

The guard members will provide refueling support for military helicopters used in hurricane recovery efforts while in North Carolina.

The death toll from Florence includes 25 fatalities in North Carolina.

