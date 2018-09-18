NY Border Patrol seizes 178 lbs. of pot during 5-day checkpoint
Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Federal authorities say Border Patrol agents have seized nearly 180 pounds (81 kilograms) of marijuana at checkpoints recently set up in New York's Adirondack Mountains.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection say Tuesday that agents set up two immigration checkpoints last Thursday through Monday in North Hudson and one near Tupper Lake.
The agency says agents made four separate marijuana seizures at the North Hudson checkpoint, totaling 178 pounds (80 kilograms) of pot. Officials say one person fled during an inspection on Interstate 87 and led agents on a vehicle pursuit that ended near Exit 28 in Essex County.
Officials say that vehicle contained about 44 pounds (20 kilograms) of marijuana.
A total of 16 people from seven nations were arrested during the checkpoints for entering the U.S. illegally.
