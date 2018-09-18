New owner takes over operation of Plaza Donuts

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Some changes are in store for a beloved Mahoning Valley business, but the new owner of Plaza Donuts said she plans to keep the company’s tradition intact.

Amy Spencer of Austintown took over operations of Plaza Donuts on Sept. 1. The business, which has locations on Belmont Avenue, at the Western Reserve Transit Authority bus station downtown and on U.S. Route 224 in Boardman, was owned by cousins Michael and Howard Froomkin.

Froomkin brothers Berkeley and Irv opened the original Plaza Donuts in Akron in 1960.

The change of ownership comes about six months after Michael and Howard said they planned to retire.

Spencer, a lifelong Mahoning Valley resident, also owns Tangier Express. She owns Plaza Donuts with an unnamed business partner.

Spencer said she plans to keep many of the same recipes, as well as bring back some customer favorites such as doughnut holes.

In other changes, the new owners plan to reopen on Sundays, improve its drink line, add some gourmet doughnut choices, begin offering delivery to downtown businesses and add online ordering.

“We’re really grateful for the opportunity to keep the tradition of Plaza Donuts alive,” Spencer said.