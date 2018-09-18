MYCAP to open new office in Campbell City Hall

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

CAMPBELL

City residents seeking assistance will have options close to home thanks to a new addition to city hall.

The Mahoning-Youngstown Community Action Partnership, a nonprofit organization created to fight poverty by providing resources to those in need, will open a new office in Campbell City Hall.

Mayor Nick Phillips said, “We’ve got the space for them, and we’re ready for them.”

The first day of operations for the new office has yet to be determined, Phillips added.

MYCAP hosts job and skills-training programs for those seeking work, and it also helps individuals who are struggling to pay for utilities and other necessary services.

The organization recently completed its “Summer Crisis Program,” during which individuals in need of repairs to their central air conditioning or in need of assistance paying their electric bills could apply for assistance.

Similar to its summer program, MYCAP also provides assistance to individuals who cannot pay their heating bills or otherwise need help keeping their homes warm through the winter.

Campbell’s median household income between 2012 and 2016 was $28,952, according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics. The United States median income in 2015 was $56,516.

Phillips said the new office will be a welcome addition to city hall.

“It’ll be a nice thing to have an on-site location so our residents can reach out and apply to see if they qualify for what MYCAP can offer them,” Phillips said. “It’s a great resource for the residents.”