McNally's law license suspended for role in Oakhill corruption case

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court decided today to suspend the law license of John A. McNally, former Youngstown mayor and ex-Mahoning County commissioner, for a year with six months of it stayed on the condition that he engage in no further misconduct.

The suspension was related to the Oakhill corruption case.

David Comstock, counsel for the Mahoning County Bar Association grievance committee, had recommended a 12-month suspension of McNally’s law license with all 12 months stayed while Lynn Maro, McNally’s attorney, sought a public reprimand.

McNally, a Democrat, pleaded guilty Feb. 26, 2016, to four misdemeanors – two counts of falsification and one count each of attempted unlawful use of a telecommunications device and attempted disclosure of confidential information – in connection with the Oakhill Renaissance Place corruption investigation.

