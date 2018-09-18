Man sought in domestic violence case arrested with new charges

BOARDMAN — Township police arrested a man with an active domestic violence warrant this morning on Prestwick Drive.

Donald Tucker, 50, of Boardman, barricaded himself in the apartment he shares with his girlfriend when police arrived.

According to the victim, Tucker stood in front of the apartment door preventing her and her toddler from opening the door for the officers.

He eventually surrendered to police and was arrested without incident on charges of domestic violence, obstructing official business, inducing panic, resisting arrest and kidnapping.

Tucker’s domestic violence warrant is from a June 29 in which he grabbed his pregnant girlfriend’s hair and dragged her while driving.