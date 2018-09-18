Authorities identify man who died in Friday motorcycle crash in Warren

Staff report

WARREN

A city man died in a 12:19 a.m. Saturday motorcycle-car accident on North Park Avenue.

The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office and Warren Police Department on Monday confirmed that Eric M. Campana, 26, of Harrison Street Northeast, died in the crash.

A police report says Campana was northbound on North Park on a motorcycle behind an SUV driven by a Peace Avenue Northwest woman. She was attempting to turn left onto Douglas Street Northwest.

Campana was traveling at a high rate of speed and attempting to pass the SUV, hitting it on the driver’s side and continuing north past the SUV. Police said speed was a factor in the crash.

Campana died at 1:40 a.m. Saturday in the Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Dr. David Keep, forensic pathologist from Lake County who handles cases part time for the Trumbull coroner’s office, conducted an autopsy. Campana’s cause and manner of death are pending further studies, the Trumbull coroner’s office said.