Authorities identify man who died in Friday motorcycle crash in Warren
Staff report
WARREN
A city man died in a 12:19 a.m. Saturday motorcycle-car accident on North Park Avenue.
The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office and Warren Police Department on Monday confirmed that Eric M. Campana, 26, of Harrison Street Northeast, died in the crash.
A police report says Campana was northbound on North Park on a motorcycle behind an SUV driven by a Peace Avenue Northwest woman. She was attempting to turn left onto Douglas Street Northwest.
Campana was traveling at a high rate of speed and attempting to pass the SUV, hitting it on the driver’s side and continuing north past the SUV. Police said speed was a factor in the crash.
Campana died at 1:40 a.m. Saturday in the Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Dr. David Keep, forensic pathologist from Lake County who handles cases part time for the Trumbull coroner’s office, conducted an autopsy. Campana’s cause and manner of death are pending further studies, the Trumbull coroner’s office said.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 17, 2018 9:56 a.m.
Warren man died in late-night motorcycle-car crash
- December 27, 2017 10:04 a.m.
Warren man's Dec. 20 death ruled a homicide
- July 6, 2017 3:32 p.m.
Mahoning coroner ID's victim in motorcycle fatality
- July 6, 2017 9:25 a.m.
UPDATE | City PD awaiting coroner's office to confirm ID of motorcycle crash victim
- September 2, 2016 1:48 p.m.
Trumbull coroner: Man had heart attack in Elm Road accident Tuesday
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.